Sen. Kelly Doesn’t Support Censuring Fellow Arizona Sen. Sinema
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) fellow Arizona senator thinks their state’s Democratic Party shouldn’t be so hard on her. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Tuesday that he was against the impending censure of Sinema over her refusal to change Senate rules to allow voting rights legislation to pass. A spokesperson for Kelly gave a statement: “Senator Kelly does not support the censure. While they came to different decisions on this vote, he looks forward to continuing to work with Senator Sinema on Arizona priorities, as they have done during his first year in the Senate.” The Arizona Democratic Party announced Saturday that it would censure Sinema, a symbolic punishment, for her recalcitrance.