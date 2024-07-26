Sen. Mark Kelly Is Gunning for Kamala Harris’ Veepstakes Competition

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is ratcheting up his bid to be wing man to newly crowned Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

And the former astronaut and Navy veteran’s military and scientific bonafides just landed him a shiny new endorsement from the 314 Action Fund, a grassroots organization that elects STEM professionals who want to tackle climate change and health care.

“He uses facts, science, and data to make informed public policy decisions,” Shaughnessy Naughton, the president of 314 Action Fund, said. “He can simultaneously energize the base, win swing voters, and profoundly impact this race and we are proud to stand with him.”

The fund’s endorsement comes just three days after Kelly showcased his Navy pilot machismo in a not-so-subtle running mate pitch to Harris’ campaign.

Harris’ running mate field is extraordinarily crowded, with Democrats across the country clamoring for bookings on top TV and radio spots to prove their ability to strengthen the vice president’s campaign.

Other high profile Democrats flooding the airwaves to campaign for Harris include: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear; Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Kelly is currently the only member of Congress being seriously considered for the Democratic ticket.

He has other uphill battles to fight too. As the senator of a swing state, selecting him as Harris’ running mate could open up his congressional seat to Republicans in a special election.

Kelly also drew ire from a collection of major unions and progressives who were wary of his previous opposition to the PRO ACT, legislation that would make it easier to start and organize unions. He reversed his position on the Act on Tuesday, once it became clear that his reluctance could affect his standing as a frontrunner for the VP slot.