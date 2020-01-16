Sen. Martha McSally Lashes Out at CNN Reporter: ‘You’re a Liberal Hack!’
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) insulted CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju when he attempted to ask her whether or not she’d consider new evidence in the impending Senate impeachment trial. “You’re a liberal hack—I’m not talking to you,” McSally seethed at Raju as she walked to a meeting. “You’re not going comment?” Raju asked, prompting her to once again call him a “liberal hack.”
After the moment went viral, McSally—facing a tight Senate race against Democrat Mark Kelly, who holds a big fundraising lead over her—attempted to capitalize on the publicity by posting the video to her official Twitter account. President Trump's 2020 campaign, meanwhile, tweeted out "THREE CHEERS" for the senator while directing followers to donate to her campaign.
Responding to McSally's remarks, CNN PR released the following statement: "It is extremely unbecoming for a U.S. Senator to sink to this level and treat a member of the press this way for simply doing his job."