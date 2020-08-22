GOP Sen. Martha McSally Tells Supporters to Skip a Meal So They Can Donate to Her Campaign
THAT’S A NEW ONE
Well this is a novel fundraising strategy. Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) is getting heat for asking supporters to “fast a meal” so they can donate the money they’ve saved to her campaign instead. “We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out. But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be,” McSally said at a recent event in northern Arizona, according to a recording obtained by Arizona’s Family. The senator was trending Saturday morning thanks to outraged Twitter users. In a statement, McSally’s campaign spokeswoman brushed it off as a “joke on the stump.” The senator faces a tough race against her Democratic opponent, former U.S. Navy captain Mark Kelly, who’s leading in the polls and has raised more than twice as much money.