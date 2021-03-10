Sen. Mike Lee Tells Fox News the Voting Rights Bill Is ‘Written in Hell by the Devil Himself!’
SATAN DID IT
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who has previously complained that “rank democracy can thwart” liberty, railed against the For The People Act on Wednesday, declaring to Fox News that the bill aimed at expanding voting rights was so bad that it could have been crafted by Satan.
“Everything in this bill is rotten to the core,” Lee said on Fox & Friends about the H.R. 1 legislation. “This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself.”
The bill, which narrowly passed the House last week, would provide automatic voter registration, expand early and mail-in votings, restore voting rights for felons who’ve complete their prison sentences, and put limits on partisan gerrymandering. Notably, while Lee is highly critical of the expansion of voting by mail, his home state of Utah currently has all-mail voting.