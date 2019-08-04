CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Mitch McConnell Fractures Shoulder in Fall at Kentucky Home
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) fell at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, fracturing his shoulder, according to a statement from his office. McConnell was hospitalized after the fall, but returned home soon after. “This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville,” said David Popp, McConnell’s spokesman, in a statement. McConnell arrived in Kentucky on Friday for a five-week Congressional recess.
Democratic lawmakers on Sunday called on McConnell to convene an emergency congressional session to vote on legislation that would expand gun background checks, in light of the back to back mass shootings over the weekend in Texas and Ohio, that killed 20 and nine people, respectively. “Leader McConnell must call the Senate back for an emergency session to put the House-passed universal background checks legislation on the Senate floor for debate and a vote immediately,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a statement.