Sen. Patrick Leahy Hospitalized After Falling Ill
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), the president pro tempore of the Senate, was hospitalized Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” after falling ill, a spokesperson confirmed. Leahy, who is due to preside over Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, was present earlier Tuesday as senators were being sworn in as members of the jury. He was examined by the Capitol attending physician before being taken to a hospital for observation. Leahy, 80, is third in line in the order of presidential succession.