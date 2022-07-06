Sen. Warnock Faces Questions Over Campaign Funds Used in Personal Legal Fight
SCRUTINY
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) used his campaign lawyers to represent him in a personal lawsuit that involved his time as a church minister, Politico reports. While the lawsuit itself was initially dismissed and widely seen as frivolous—including, among other things, a complaint about Warnock’s church services and the loss of a man’s personal belongings in a storage locker—Warnock is said to have relied on campaign resources when the suit was refiled in early 2021, a move that Politico notes may run afoul of Federal Election Commission guidance. According to those guidelines, campaign funds may be used as “litigation expenses where the candidate/officeholder was the defendant and the litigation arose directly from campaign activity or the candidate’s status as a candidate.” Warnock’s campaign has argued that the use of campaign funds is allowed, because the lawsuit, despite pertaining to a time when he was not in the U.S. Senate, was filed when he was in office and served to his Senate office. “It’s completely legal and appropriate to have used campaign funds on this legal matter, as many federal office holders have done before. Any suggestion otherwise is completely false,” Marc Elias, an election law attorney representing Warnock’s campaign, told Politico.