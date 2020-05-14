CHEAT SHEET
Feds Seize Sen. Burr’s Cellphone and Records in Stock Sale Probe
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Federal law enforcement has seized Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone in an ongoing probe of his stock sales, the Los Angeles Times reports. Burr, the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has already complied with an associated warrant for his cellphone records as the Justice Department investigates whether his actions constitute insider trading. The senator, along with his brother-in-law, dumped millions in stock after a closed-door Senate briefing on the coronavirus in February. Though he told the public the virus would not cause much harm, privately he warned audiences that the effects would be disastrous. The sales shielded him from millions of dollars in potential losses.