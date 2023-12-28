Sen. Rick Scott Says Home Was Swatted While He Was at Dinner
‘SICK ATTEMPT’
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said his house in Naples, Florida, was “swatted’ on Wednesday night while he was at dinner with his wife. “These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family,” Scott wrote in a Thursday post on X, formerly Twitter, before thanking the Naples Police Department and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office “for all they do to keep us safe.” Lt. Bryan McGinn, a spokesperson for Naples police, said they got a warning about a shooting at around 9 p.m. WINK News reported that the caller told a dispatcher that he shot his wife with an AR-15 rifle three times while she was asleep. But, according to McGinn, officers confirmed “the events did not occur and the incident was a swatting event.” The Naples Daily News said no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning. This incident comes after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was the target of a swatting attempt on Dec. 25.