CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sen. Ron Johnson Booed at Juneteenth Event
WHAT DID HE EXPECT?
Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who blocked passage of federal Juneteenth legislation two years ago but relented in recent days, was roundly booed when he showed up at a holiday event in Milwaukee this weekend. A crowd gathered around a GOP booth at the celebration, shouting, “We don’t want you here.” Johnson was clearly annoyed by the response. “You come down here and try to interact with people and be nice to people. But this isn’t very nice, is it?” he said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, calling the hecklers “nasty.”