Sen. Ron Johnson Is Just Loving the Dem Infighting: ‘Pray for Gridlock’
GIVE US NOTHING
As Democrats wrestle within their party, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) revealed on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures that he just loves the chaos. The Hill reports that Johnson is crossing his fingers in hopes that the Dems will be the reason for their own $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill’s defeat. “I hope for Democrat gridlock,” he said. “Oftentimes, in Washington D.C., gridlock is the better alternative, but when it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it. I hope that’s exactly what happens.” As the Oct. 31 deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looms for President Joe Biden’s agenda, progressive and moderate members of the party are still butting heads over the price and contents of the bill. Pelosi acknowledged the arduous road ahead in a letter, writing that it’s “essential that difficult decisions must be made very soon” to meet the self-imposed deadline.