Johnson Pushes Deranged ‘Fake Trump Supporters’ Theory During Capitol Riot Hearing
GASLIGHTER-IN-CHIEF
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) didn’t have a question for Capitol Police, but more of a statement at Tuesday’s hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Specifically, Johnson used his questioning time to read a Federalist article into the record claiming that the pro-Trump rally was “festive” before being interrupted by “provocateurs” and “fake” Trump supporters. The author of the Federalist article, J. Michael Waller, wrote that he assumed some participants “to be Antifa or other leftist agitators.” No evidence of such provocateurs has been found by federal authorities, and several participants of the riot have stated they believed they were acting on the orders of President Trump when they stormed the Capitol. Johnson also appeared to blame police for sparking the riot, saying that the largely pro-police crowd only turned violent when they were attacked by officers.