Sen. Susan Collins Praises Jordon Hudson’s Passion for Fish
Sen. Susan Collins says that she was impressed by Jordon Hudson’s passion for Maine’s embattled fishing communities after meeting the 24-year-old in Washington last month. Hudson—known for dating 73-year-old NFL legend Bill Belichick—visited D.C. to lobby lawmakers over regulations she says devastated her family’s business. “She’s the daughter of a fisherman,” Collins told a TMZ reporter at Regan Airport on Friday. “She cares a lot about it.” Hudson has been vocal about Maine fishing policy, telling People earlier this year that legislation passed in the early 2000s “wiped out many fishing communities,” including her family’s multi-generational business. Now dating the former Patriots coach and attending UNC, Hudson appears determined to use her growing platform for advocacy. Collins, a Republican and Maine’s longest-serving senator, gave her the thumbs up—if a brief one—as Hudson continues her campaign to reel in reform.