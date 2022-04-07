CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sen. Susan Collins Tests Positive for COVID After Supreme Court Vote
GET WELL SOON
Read it at The Hill
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, according to her office, which said in a statement that she was “experiencing mild symptoms.” Just hours before, Collins had attended a vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, though she had been wearing a KN95 face mask on the Senate floor. On Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced she had tested positive for the virus and would be self-isolating. Their infections are the latest in a spate of breakthrough cases among lawmakers, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA), who all tested positive on Wednesday.