Sen. Susan Collins Will Write-In Nikki Haley Instead of Voting Trump
‘STILL MY FAVORITE’
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told WGME, a CBS News affiliate, that she will not be voting for either Trump or Biden in the upcoming election, but rather, she will be writing Nikki Haley. The Maine senator, who also abstained from making an endorsement in 2020, told reporters “I will not be voting for either candidate, I am going to write in Nikki Haley’s name.” When asked why, Collins told reporters, “because she’s still my favorite candidate, and I think would do a great job.” Collins previously endorsed Haley in the Republican primary. “I’ve got plenty to do in my senate job and that’s my focus rather than presidential politics,” Collins added. Reporters pressed Collins on whether her vote would be of any value. Haley dropped out of the race in March and has since promised to release her delegates to former President Donald Trump. “Ultimately, I have to do what I think is right. I publicly endorsed Nikki Haley, and I very much wanted her to win,” Collins replied.