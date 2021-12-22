Cruz Tells 15-Year-Old Conservative Crusader He’s ‘Absolutely’ Considering 2024 Presidential Run
TRY TRY AGAIN
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed interest Wednesday in launching a second bid for the White House, saying he’d run for president again “in a heartbeat.” In an interview with The Truth Gazette, an outlet run by a 15-year-old conservative purporting to “fight the Fake News,” the senator was asked if he would “ever” consider another run for president. “Absolutely. In a heartbeat,” Cruz said. He praised the “very strong field” of candidates, remarking that he had “ended up placing second” and that “there’s a reason, historically, that the runner-up is almost always the next nominee.” To the Gazette’s Brilyn Hollyhand, he insisted his 2016 run “was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.” This isn’t the first time that Cruz has recited that mantra, having insisted 2016 was “the most fun I’ve ever had” both to Newsmax in July and Face the Nation in November.