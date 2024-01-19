CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Tim Scott to Join Trump Bandwagon After Dropping Out of Race
Sen. Tim Scott (R-NC) plans to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, sources told NBC News. The former GOP presidential candidate will make the announcement Friday evening at an event in New Hampshire. Throughout Sen. Scott’s campaign, which ended in November, both he and Trump went easy on each other, in stark contrast to how Trump has regularly attacked his fellow candidates. Scott’s endorsement could give the former president a boost in his home state of South Carolina, sharpening Trump’s competitive edge with former Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump and his team seemed intent on courting Scott’s endorsement, and it’s possible that he is being eyed for Trump’s vice president pick.