Sen. Tom Cotton Says He’ll Accept 2024 Election Results—With a Condition
THE BIG ‘IF’
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who is rumored to be on the shortlist of potential vice president picks for Donald Trump, promised to accept the outcome of the 2024 election and certify the results in 2025. “I don’t think Congress has the constitutional authority to reject electors that have been certified by a state,” Cotton said on a Sunday morning appearance on Meet the Press. “I will accept the results of the election and certify them if it’s a fair and a free election.” Of course, that “if” statement gives Cotton plenty of wiggle room to sign onto a Trump circus should the felonious former president rehash his stolen election lies from 2020. But Cotton did defy Trump four years ago when he voted to certify Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Asked whether he would accept the VP slot if Trump offered, Cotton said he hadn’t spoken to the former president about it, but that “any great patriot, if offered a chance to serve our country by the president, would have to consider it seriously.”