Newsom’s Senate Appointee Has ‘No Idea’ if She’ll Seek a Full Term
KEEP ’EM GUESSING
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of political strategist Laphonza Butler to fill the seat vacated by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein has the potential to further complicate the race to be her permanent replacement. Three members of Congress from the state—Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff, and Katie Porter—have all declared their candidacy to be Feinstein’s permanent successor, but Butler has left the door open to joining the fray seeking a full term as well. Her interim term ends in January 2025. “I have no idea. I genuinely don’t know,” Butler told the Los Angeles Times. “I want to be focused on honoring the legacy of Sen. Feinstein. I want to devote my time and energy to serving the people of California. And I want to carry her baton with the honor that it deserves and so I genuinely have no idea.” Butler is set to be sworn in on Tuesday.