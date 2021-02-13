Senate Approves Move to Call Witnesses in Impeachment Trial
STAY TUNED
The House Democrats prosecuting the case against ex-President Donald Trump moved on Saturday to call for additional testimony in the impeachment trial—a request that was approved by the majority of the U.S. Senate after a vote.
The surprise move delays the conclusion of the impeachment trial, which was on track to happen Saturday afternoon, and adds a fresh layer of uncertainty in a proceeding that was widely expected to deliver Trump an acquittal.
All 50 Democratic senators, plus five Republican senators, voted in support of the Democrats’ call for additional testimony. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the lead impeachment manager, said they wanted to call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), who has confirmed reports that Trump told House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Jan. 6 that the people storming the Capitol were “more upset about the election than you are.” She initially relayed the call between the two men to a local paper on Jan. 17. Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 16 on one count of incitement of insurrection.
Raskin said Beutler’s testimony—requested via an hourlong Zoom deposition—was a relevant piece of evidence shedding light on Trump’s intent and state of mind on Jan. 6. The Senate’s move on Saturday means that a deposition for Beutler—or any other witness desired by the prosecution or defense—can be put to subsequent votes.
The GOP senators supporting the witness motion were Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The first four are seen as possible votes to convict Trump, while Graham, who has been advising Trump’s legal team, may have joined them to support Trump’s team calling their own witnesses. An irate Michael van der Veen, representing Trump, responded to Raskin’s call by vowing to call “100” witnesses for their side if necessary, though the Democratic-controlled chamber may reject most, if not all, of the witnesses Team Trump may want.