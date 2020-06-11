GOP-Led Senate Armed Services Defies Trump to Push for Removal of Confederate Names From Military Bases

Read it at Roll Call
A Republican-led Senate committee has set up a scrap with President Trump after it voted to require the Pentagon to rename military bases and other military assets named after Confederate generals. According to Roll Call, the Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment to the annual Pentagon policy bill Wednesday night that gives the Defense Department three years to remove the names of Confederate generals from the bases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had submitted the provision, writing on Twitter on Tuesday: “It’s long past time to end the tribute to white supremacy on our military installations.” Trump effectively threatened to veto any such legislation Wednesday, saying his administration wouldn’t consider renaming any of the 10 Army bases named after Confederate generals. Those bases include Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.