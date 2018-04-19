Senate Changes Rules to Allow Babies Into the Chamber

CHEAT SHEET
The Senate voted unanimously on Wednesday to allow babies under the age of 1 to be on the floor of the chamber. The rule change was prompted by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) giving birth earlier this month and would allow the senator to return to work on Capitol Hill sooner by allowing her to bring her daughter with her. Duckworth became the first senator to give birth while serving in the upper chamber. “These policies aren’t just a women’s issue, they are a common-sense economic issue,” Duckworth said in a statement praising the rule change.