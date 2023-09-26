Senate Comes to Bipartisan Agreement on Government Funding Plan
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE
The Senate has come to a bipartisan agreement on a stopgap funding bill that would keep the federal government running at least through Nov. 17, The New York Times reported Tuesday afternoon. Leaders in the chamber hope to hold a vote on the bill by the end of the week. The deal would give billions more in war aid and disaster relief to Ukraine—a measure that is sure to face stiff resistance in the Republican-led House, should McCarthy even introduce the bill on the floor. The GOP has struggled in recent weeks to keep its House caucus together amid a brewing far-right revolt, with many of the chamber’s most conservative members seeking deep cuts to the federal budget and a halt in funding for Ukraine’s war against Russia. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters Monday that he refused to address “hypotheticals” about whether the House might be able to pass the Senate’s spending measure. “When they pass something, come back and ask,” he added.