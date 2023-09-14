Senate Committee ‘Aggressively Probing’ Musk’s Starlink Ukraine Scandal
HEAVY SCRUTINY
The Senate Armed Services Committee has launched a probe into Elon Musk’s withholding of Starlink communications support from Ukrainian forces after revelations the billionaire may have stepped in to thwart an attempted attack on Russian ships. “The committee is aggressively probing this issue from every angle,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said in a statement. The announcement comes just before an expected visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the U.S. Capitol next week. Musk, who wields control over a large number of active satellites, claimed this week that he would have needed U.S. approval to activate Starlink technology in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian and U.S. officials have blasted Musk for withholding the satellite tech: “Neither Elon Musk, nor any private citizen, can have the last word when it comes to U.S. national security,” Reed said in his statement.