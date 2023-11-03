Senate Pushes Through 3 Top Military Promotions Despite Tuberville Blockade
The U.S. Senate confirmed three high-level military promotions on Thursday, ducking Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) nine-month blockade. Adm. Lisa Franchetti was approved 95-1, making her the first woman to lead the Navy and serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Also elevated were Gen. David Allvin as Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney as a four-star general, making him the Marine Corps’ No. 2 officer. Mahoney’s promotion will see him take over the Marines as Gen. Eric Smith recovers from the apparent cardiac arrest he suffered over the weekend. The trio were nominated to their respective positions months ago, but they were swept up in Tuberville’s blockade, enacted in protest of the Pentagon’s travel abortion policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer began taking steps to punch through the promotions late last month after several frustrated Senate Republicans threatened a procedural step to force the votes on the nominees.