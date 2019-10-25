CHEAT SHEET
Senate Confirms Another Trump Court Pick Rated ‘Not Qualified’ by American Bar Association
The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm a former clerk for Justice Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime seat in federal court, even though the American Bar Association gave him a rare “not qualified” rating. The ABA’s Standing Committee concluded in July that Justin Walker “does not presently have the requisite trial or litigation experience” to be a federal judge. Walker, 37, received the ABA ranking over his lack of experience, as he has never served as counsel on a trial. The National Law Journal reports that Walker said his time spent teaching at the University of Louisville was enough to make up for that lack of practical experience during his confirmation hearing in July. During Thursday’s vote to confirm Walker to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, every Republican present voted yes, and every Democrat present voted no. Walker is at least the fourth confirmed judge chosen by President Trump to receive the “not qualified” rating.