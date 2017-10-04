Senate Equifax Hearing Photobombed By Protester Dressed Like the Monopoly Man

During Wednesday’s Senate hearing on the Equifax data breach, a protester dressed as the “Monopoly Man” from the board game photobombed Equifax CEO Richard Smith’s testimony.

While the CEO discussed his company’s breach that affected 145.5 million people, the protester gazed skeptically through a monocle at the back of his head.

The protester, who is named Amanda Werner, tweeted a photo fully decked out in Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags attire, complete with the top hat, mustache, and monocle. Werner is a campaign manager for the Americans for Financial Reform coalition and the nonprofit Public Citizen.

In the tweet, Werner explained that the prank, while distracting, was meaningful.

“The Monopoly Man is here to raise attention to Equifax's get-out-of-jail-free card, forced arb.”

The tweet also linked to a press release titled “Forced Arbitration Is a ‘Get-Out-of-Jail-Free’ Card for Banks That Cheat Customers,” and a video of Werner dressed as the Monopoly Man explaining the reasoning behind the costume.

“This is a jail free card. It has Equifax and Wells Fargo’s logos on it,” the activist said, holding up a mock card.

In the release on Public Citizen's website, President Robert Weissman spoke on the issue.

“Forced arbitration gives companies like Wells Fargo and Equifax a monopoly over our system of justice by blocking consumers’ access to the courts,” he said.

Werner succeeded in drawing attention to the cause on the social sphere.