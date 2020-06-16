Senate Ethics Committee Drops Loeffler Insider Trading Probe
The Senate Ethics Committee has officially cleared Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) of allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the sale of millions of dollars in stock, owned by her and her husband, in the wake of a closed-door briefing on the coronavirus in January. “Based on all the information before it, the Committee did not find evidence that your actions violated federal law, Senate Rules, or standards of conduct,” the committee wrote to Loeffler on Tuesday. “Accordingly, consistent with its precedent, the Committee has dismissed this matter.” The closure of the ethics investigation follows a Justice Department decision to drop a criminal investigation into Loeffler’s stock trades, and represents vindication for Loeffler, who denied any wrongdoing after The Daily Beast reported on those trades in March. “Despite the obvious attempts by the media, political opportunists and liberal groups...to distort reality, facts still matter and the truth is prevailing,” Loeffler’s office said in a statement.