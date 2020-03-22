Senate Fails to Pass $1.6 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill
The Senate failed to pass a $1.6 trillion emergency coronavirus stimulus bill on Sunday after pushback from Democrats who criticized the key elements of the package. Senate Democrats contended that the bill prioritizes federal aid for corporations rather than focusing on unemployment insurance and other protections for workers. “Among other problems it includes huge bailouts without protections for people and workers and without accountability, and because it shortchanges our hospitals and healthcare workers who need our help,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Twitter. The bill, which is intended to relieve the economic impact of the new coronavirus and needed 60 votes to pass, was blocked by a split Senate with a 47-47 vote.