CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Senate Finally Breaks Tommy Tuberville’s Blockade—Kind of
LITTLE VICTORIES
Read it at CNN
The U.S. Senate has finally broken Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade—if only to confirm a single nominee out of more than 300 still pending. Gen. C.Q. Brown was confirmed by the chamber Wednesday night to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the first after a monthslong stalemate championed by Tuberville, who began the action as a protest against a Pentagon policy that covers travel expenses for service members who travel out-of-state to obtain an abortion. Majority Leader Chuch Schumer folded earlier Wednesday to Tuberville’s tactics and allowed three military promotions to proceed individually—with votes on nominees for the Army chief of staff and Marine Corps commandant scheduled for Thursday.