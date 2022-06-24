Senate Actually Passes Bipartisan Gun-Violence Bill, Next Up to House Vote
AT LAST
The Senate passed a bipartisan bill on Thursday night that would introduce new firearms restrictions and give $15 billion in funding to school security and mental-health support. The 65-33 victory came amid a bloodbath of mass gun violence across America, including 19 children and two teachers massacred in Texas and 10 Black people shot dead in New York last month alone. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act—which was backed by all 50 members of the Democratic caucus and 15 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell—will now move to the House, where it’s expected to pass on Friday. “This bipartisan legislation will help protect Americans,” President Joe Biden said in a statement after the Senate vote. “Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it.”