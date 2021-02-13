Senate Gives Congressional Gold Medal, Standing Ovation to Capitol Police Officer Who Misdirected Jan. 6 Mob

Read it at C-SPAN
At the conclusion of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the Senate came together to give a standing ovation to Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman and award him the Congressional Gold Medal for his service during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Goodman was filmed leading the mob away from the open Senate chambers, likely preventing a violent encounter between the pro-Trump extremists and their intended victims, and, in a separate video, alerting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to incoming danger and leading him away. Senators also applauded the Capitol Police officers who kept lawmakers safe during the attempted pro-Trump insurrection.