Senate GOP Blocks Democrat Effort for Mulvaney Impeachment Testimony
Republican senators blocked a Democratic effort on Tuesday night to subpoena acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in President Trump’s impeachment trial, The New York Times reports. The Senate voted along party lines, 53 to 47, denying the minority party’s efforts to include new evidence in the trial. Mulvaney could potentially be subpoenaed later, but only after opening arguments and senators’ questions to the impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team is complete. Mulvaney was called to testify in the House impeachment inquiry but did not comply. Two witnesses have said the acting chief of staff was directly involved in the effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Mulvaney also admitted, but later recanted, that there was a quid-pro-quo arrangement between the U.S. and Ukraine. “I have news for everybody: get over it,” he said at the time.