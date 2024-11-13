Senate GOP Risks MAGA Meltdown by Voting for One-Time Anti-Trumper

Senate Republicans have bucked MAGA World, voting for Sen. John Thune (R-SD) to be majority leader over a Trump ally, hinting that the president-elect’s grip over GOP lawmakers is not as iron clad as he had hoped.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the insurgent candidate, had the endorsement of prominent Trump allies, but could not lock down enough votes from his colleagues. He was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Thune, 61, is a one-time Trump foe who went on to edge out Sen. John Cornyn of Texas in the second round of voting to take over the top GOP job that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has held for almost two decades.

Honored to serve as the next U.S. Senate majority leader. pic.twitter.com/zq9XLrPDUr — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 13, 2024

Trump‘s top allies, including Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, had lobbied hard against Thune, who fought Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, saying at the time that Trump’s plan “would go down like a shot dog.”

Trump responded by calling Thune “Mitch’s boy” and a RINO, Republican in name only.

Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

The South Dakotan has served as the Republican party‘s whip for the past five years and has earned favor by campaigning on behalf of his colleagues. Before Trump‘s allies made their preferences known, he was considered the favorite for the job, while Scott was a long shot.

Thune became an instant star within his party when he made history in 2004 in an upset victory over Democratic Sen. Tom Daschle, who became the first Senate leader of either party to lose reelection. In 2012, he was touted as a potential presidential contender, but opted not to run.

Now, even as Trump cements his control of Washington, Thune‘s ascendency suggests the president-elect has not earned total fealty. Senators made their choice by secret ballot, allowing them to vote as they liked—or not vote at all—without worrying about Trump’s retribution.

The division in already sparking discord in MAGA World.

Immediately after the vote, Turning Point Action founder and Trump ally Charlie Kirk issued a warning for Thune.

“He has a short window to show us he will support President Trump, fill his cabinet, confirm his judges, and pass his agenda,” Kirk posted on X. “If he does, we will support him. If he doesn’t, we will work to remove him.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who famously refused Trump’s orders not to certify the 2020 election results, likely didn’t help Thune’s standing with Trump when he congratulated his former colleague, calling the South Dakota senator a “man of integrity and principle.”

Congratulations to my friend Senator John Thune on becoming the New Majority Leader of the United States Senate! I know John to be a man of integrity and principle who will lead the U.S. Senate with distinction. Congratulations Leader and God Bless You, Kimberly & Your Family!🇺🇸 https://t.co/AFi5PzSEdK — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 13, 2024

Scott signaled he is a gracious loser and will support Thune.