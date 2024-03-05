Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate GOP whip, is looking to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) when he steps down from his role as party leader in November, he told local news outlets Monday.

When asked directly by Keloland News reporter Dan Santella if he wants to be the GOP’s next Senate leader—either in the majority or minority—he replied in the affirmative.

“Well, I hope to be, and I’m going to do everything I can to convince my colleagues,” Thune said. “They’re the voters. They’re the ones who ultimately make the decision.”

The decision by McConnell, 82, to step down, Thune similarly told Dakota News Now, offers a “chance for a reset, and I’d like to be a part of it.”

“For me, it’s really about trying to be a difference-maker,” he said. “I think I have something to contribute there. I think we’re ready for a new generation of consistent, principled, conservative leadership for Republicans in the United States Senate that empowers our individual members [and] gets back to doing things under regular order, which has gone by the wayside under the leadership of Chuck Schumer as he’s been the majority leader. I think this is a real opportunity.”

Thune is joined by Sen. John Barasso (R-WY) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) as potential successors to McConnell. Additionally, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told Politico last week that Trump has been encouraging him to run.

Thune, a member of the Senate since 2005, considered retiring prior to launching his 2022 re-election campaign in part due to the GOP fealty to Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

After first backing Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) for president, Thune has endorsed Trump, despite disagreeing with the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election.

Although Trump “has taken some swipes” at him, Thune told Dakota News Now, “I just think in the end, I worked with him well when he was president before.”