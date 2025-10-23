Senate Hopeful Forced to Explain Second ‘Nazi’ Tattoo

Senate candidate Graham Platner was forced to explain a second tattoo he inadvertently revealed Wednesday—while apologizing for one loaded with Nazi symbolism.

The Maine Democrat, who wants to be the party’s challenger to Republican Susan Collins, stripped down on local television to address why he had a skull and crossbones on his chest identical to a Nazi symbol.

But as he did, he displayed another inking which included “1919,” a date which itself has meaning for the far-right. As online speculation mounted that he was carrying a symbol that referred to Nazi paramilitary organization the SS—due to S’s 19th position in the alphabet—Platner told the Daily Beast it had an innocent explanation.

Platner, who earlier covered up the chest tattoo, explained that the ink on his right upper arm was to mark his time in the Appalachian Mountain Club’s White Mountain trail crew, known as the TFC. Those letters are clearly visible in the tattoo design beside a depiction of a mountain.

While some online commentators—who only had a partial view of the tattoo—jumped solely at the mention of “1919,” in this context it marks the formation of AMC’s first professional trail crew.

Another year included in Platner’s tattoo, 2002, was when he was part of a crew, a newsletter of the Trail Crew Association confirms.

Update: The apparent second Nazi tattoo is likely just a TFC tattoo (EST. 1919).



While 1919 is indeed a Nazi symbol, in this context is is likely not.



There is another image that is less clear being tossed around on bluesky to debunk this, but I can't even confirm that that… https://t.co/0mwweQCRg8 pic.twitter.com/UR733zqgIP — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) October 22, 2025

Additionally, the crossed axes in Platner’s tattoo is a similar variation of the current design on the Trail Crew Association’s website.

Platner’s team also sent WGME a clearer angle of the tattoo and echoed the same explanation that they gave the Beast, after X users honed in on the “1919″ on his bicep after seeing the initial photos.

Regarding his other tattoo, which he since been covered up, Platner previously told the Daily Beast that he had been unaware of its symbolism.

“It was not until I started hearing from reporters and DC insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” the Democratic candidate said. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that—and to insinuate that I did is disgusting."

Some have pointed out a second tattoo (on his arm) with the number "1919" on it. We reached out to Platner's people about it who have responded with a full picture, and say that it is a "Trail Forest Crew" tattoo, which began in 1919 by the Appalachian Mountain Club. https://t.co/3gl1fk4t88 pic.twitter.com/97IAqEaXE3 — WGME Photojournalist 🎥📡 (@MENewsPhotog) October 22, 2025

Platner said he got the tattoo in his early 30s while with other Marines during a drunken night out in Croatia.

“We were out drinking and decided to get a tattoo to commemorate surviving Ramadi,” he said, referring to his combat tour in Iraq. “We chose a skull and crossbones off the wall at the tattoo parlor.“

That tattoo was never a problem at his Army physical, during which hate symbols are checked for, Platner said, or when he underwent a “full background check to receive a security clearance to join the ambassador to Afghanistan’s security detail.”

In an interview Wednesday with CBS Portland, Maine affiliate WGME, Platner added of his chest tattoo: “I never once thought about it in that context. And the moment it was pointed out to me, I have gotten it covered up. Because I hate antisemitism. I hate Nazism and Nazis.”