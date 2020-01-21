Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Fight Over Rules

The impeachment trial of President Trump began in earnest on Tuesday—and the historic proceedings kicked off not with opening arguments in the case but with a bitter fight over the rules that will govern the process.

After weeks of private negotiations and public squabbling with Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) unveiled his proposed rules for the trial on Monday night, teeing up a vote in the full Senate to approve them late Tuesday night.

“This is the fair roadmap for our trial,” McConnell said in his opening remarks, explaining they were modelled after those adopted by the Senate during the President Bill Clinton impeachment trial. “Fair is fair, the process was good enough for President Clinton and basic fairness dictates that it ought to be good enough for this president as well.”

Democrats have loudly disputed the comparison to the Clinton-era rules. They point, for example, to the fact that under these rules, Republicans can file a motion to dismiss the trial at any time.

“The rules aren’t even close to the Clinton rules,” the Senate Democratic leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) complained in his remarks on the Senate floor shortly after McConnell concluded.

Despite the complaints, the rules—which provide for a vote on whether or not to call additional witnesses only after four days of arguments from both Democrats and the White House—is expected to pass with the support of all 53 Senate Republicans.

Schumer’s goal is to make that vote as painful as possible for Republicans by first forcing votes on subpoenaing new evidence at the beginning of the trial.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schumer said he will first force a vote to subpoena the White House for documents that were withheld during the House’s impeachment inquiry. The witnesses Democrats have pushed for—such as former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney—have commanded the lion’s share of public attention, Schumer admitted.

“The documents are of equal importance,” Schumer said. “People should understand that the documents can shed as much light on why the aid was cut off, who did it, and how it evolved as the witnesses.”

Even the handful of Republicans who are leaning toward voting for new witnesses and evidence, such as Sen. Mitt Romney (UT) and Sen. Susan Collins (ME), have said they only want to take that vote after House Democrats and the White House have completed their opening arguments.

When the Democrats’ amendments fail, the final vote to approve McConnell’s rule package is likely to take place late on Tuesday—setting up House Democrats to begin presenting their case against Trump on Wednesday.