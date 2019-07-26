CHEAT SHEET
INFILTRATION
Senate Intel: Election Systems in All 50 States Targeted by Russians in 2016
The Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that election systems in all 50 states were targeted by Russia in 2016, The New York Times reports. In the first of the committee’s reports about their investigation into Russian election interference, Senate Intel said the wide reach of Russia’s interference represented an “unprecedented level of activity against state election infrastructure.” Breaches in Arizona’s and Illinois’ systems were known, but the committee found that Russian actors were in “a position to delete or change voter data” in Illinois’ voter database. However, it did not find evidence of changed votes or altered voter data. Committee chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) said the U.S. was “unprepared at all levels of government” for an attack on America’s election infrastructure. “Since then, we have learned much more about the nature of Russia’s cyberactivities and better understand the real and urgent threat they pose,” he said in a statement.