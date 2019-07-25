CHEAT SHEET

    IT’S OUT

    Senate Intelligence Committee Releases Report on 2016 Russian Interference

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Jim Bourg/Reuters

    The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday released its first report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. In report takeaways released by Senate Intel chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, they said the committee concluded that the “Russian government directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure.” The report is the first of five volumes to be released. This comes one day after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated 2016 election interference, testified before two House committees.

    Read it at Senate Intelligence Committee