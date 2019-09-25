CHEAT SHEET
IT'S HERE
Senate Intelligence Committee Reviewing Whistleblower Complaint
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) confirmed to NBC News that the whistleblower complaint about a conversation between President Trump and Ukraine’s leader has been delivered to the committee, which is now reviewing it. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that members of both the House and Senate Intel committees would be able to access the complaint—which reportedly details concerns about Trump’s communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to a memo of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, the president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to speak with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr about investigating corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Trump has also admitted to withholding aid from Ukraine, a move that reportedly occurred just days before the call. House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump on Tuesday in response to the controversy.