Senate Intel Panel Seeks Interview With British Security Consultant About Israeli Firms Psy Group, Black Cube

The Senate Intelligence Committee has reportedly requested a voluntary closed-door interview with a British security consultant, along with his communications with individuals and intelligence groups that came under scrutiny in the Russia investigation. According to Politico, the committee asked Walter Soriano—director of London-based security firm USG Security—for the interview and any communications he may have had with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn back in April. The letter also requested communications he may have had with Israeli intelligence firms Psy Group, Wikistrat, Black Cube and Orbis Business Intelligence—the firm co-founded by British spy and Trump dossier author Christopher Steele. It is unclear how Soriano responded to the committee’s letter.

Psy Group is tied to the Trump campaign by Manafort associate Rick Gates, who reportedly sought “social media manipulation” plans from the group. Psy Group founder Joel Zamel also owns Wikistrat, which the Daily Beast reported had gamed out how to successfully interfere in elections as early as 2015. Black Cube is another intel group that was reportedly enlisted to dig up dirt on President Obama’s aides as a means to discredit the Iran nuclear deal.