Senate Intel Committee Wants Justice Department to Investigate Steve Bannon
BAD COMPANY
The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a bipartisan letter to the Justice Department on July 19, 2019, seeking an investigation into former Trump ally Steve Bannon, according to the Los Angeles Times. The letter, which has not been made public but was viewed by the LA Times, was signed by the chairman at the time, Sen. Richard M. Burr (R-NC), as well as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), and outlined accusations against Bannon of lying to lawmakers when he testified about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The letter also pointed to testimony from Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former communications director Hope Hicks as potentially suspicious. It was not immediately clear what, if any, action the Justice Department has taken.