Senator Promises ‘Action’ After Bombshell Clarence Thomas Report
CONSEQUENCES
The Senate Judiciary Committee “will act” in response to ProPublica’s report revealing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted undisclosed gifts for two decades from major Republican donor Harlan Crow, Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin said in a statement Thursday. “Today’s report demonstrates, yet again, that Supreme Court Justices must be held to an enforceable code of conduct, just like every other federal judge,” Durbin’s statement reads. “The Pro Publica report is a call to action, and the Senate Judiciary Committee will act.” The report said these gifts included luxury cruises on Crow’s yacht, private jet flights and visits to Crow’s private resort. “This behavior is simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Justice on the Supreme Court,” Durbin added.