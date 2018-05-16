CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Multiple Contacts’

    Senate Judiciary Dems: Clear Evidence of Trump/Kremlin Talks

    Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters

    The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democrats say there is clear evidence that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 election, including “purported overtures” from Vladimir Putin. In its preliminary findings about an investigation into the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian attorney, the committee’s Democrats wrote they have confirmed the Trump campaign was “willing to accept Russia’s assistance.” The group also claims the evidence shows Donald Trump Jr. and the White House misled the public about the June 2016 meeting and “other campaign contacts with Russia.” Thousands of documents about the 2016 meeting between Trump campaign aides and a Russian delegation were released by a Senate panel Wednesday. In a statement, the Senate Judiciary Democrats said: “The committee has found evidence of multiple contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian government officials or their intermediaries, including offers of assistance and purported overtures from Vladimir Putin.”