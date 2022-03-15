The U.S. Is Now One Step Closer to Never Changing the Clocks Again
SPRING FOREVER
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the “Sunshine Protection Act” Tuesday, which would make Daylight Savings Time permanent and eliminate the century-old tradition of changing the clocks twice a year. The bill was reintroduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) last year, who said the move would better the economy. “Springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans’ health and our economy,” co-sponsor Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said last year, according to CNET. The move would cement the current period of Daylight Savings Time, which began Sunday and adds an hour of light in the evening. The bill must be passed by the House before it becomes law. If passed, it would be implemented in 2023.