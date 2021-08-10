CHEAT SHEET
Senate Passes Bipartisan, Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill
Paving the Way
After months of painstaking negotiations, the Senate passed a $1 trillion bill on Tuesday—the biggest public investment of its kind in generations. On a 69 to 30 vote, with all 50 Democrats and 19 Republicans voting in favor, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will now advance to the House. Passage there, however, is far from guaranteed. The bipartisan bill is linked to Senate passage of a larger, $3.5 trillion economic package that Democrats intend to muscle through on partisan lines. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has promised to hold off on a vote on the bipartisan bill until the larger bill is done.