Senate Passes Cotton’s Amendment to Defund Critical Race Theory in Schools
‘COLOR BLIND’
Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) amendment to defund critical race theory in schools passed in the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning. The bill was introduced earlier this summer and would prevent public schools from using federal funds to teach the concept. The amendment was voted on as part of the Senate’s $3.5 trillion spending plan for climate and social initiatives.
On the Senate floor, Cotton urged his colleagues to see that “In America, our rights have no color, our law and society should be color blind, and, as Dr. Martin Luther King said, we should not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character.” Apparently, he chose to look past inequities that marginalized communities of color face.
Critical race theory was adapted in the 1970s in a way for America to attempt to reckon with its racist past. The ideology focuses on systemic racism being the center of America’s foundation and how it has long-term and generational impacts on communities of color. The amendment passed in a 50-49 vote nearly along party lines, as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Republicans voting in favor of the amendment.