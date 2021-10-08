Senate Passes Temporary Debt Ceiling Hike After Showdown
PUNT TO DECEMBER
The Senate passed a temporary increase to the ceiling of permissible national debt Thursday, avoiding an impending Oct. 18 default. The measure, which passed 50-48 along party lines, will last until early December, when similar negotiations are likely to begin again. The legislation will the debt limit by $480 billion, according to CNN. The legislation now goes to the House for a vote, where it is expected to pass. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the day before he would not mount a Republican stonewalling effort, as he originally indicated he would, telling Democrats to pass the hike by budget reconciliation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned that a default on the national debt could cause a nationwide recession, among other dire consequences.