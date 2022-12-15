Senate Passes TikTok Ban on U.S. Government Devices
NO MEMES FOR YOU
Fearing the possibility that the Chinese government could acquire app user data, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that would ban TikTok from U.S. government devices on Wednesday night, CNN reports. It’s unclear if the House will take up the legislation, which was written by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “Once again, Sen. Hawley has moved forward with legislation to ban TikTok on government devices, a proposal which does nothing to advance U.S. national security interests,” a TikTok spokesperson said. “We hope that rather than continuing down that road, he will urge the Administration to move forward on an agreement that would actually address his concerns.” This week, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also led the introduction of a new bill that would ban TikTok in the United States overall.